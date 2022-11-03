Not Available

The story of the sniping war as it developed during World War II, throughout the various theatres of war. At the outset of war sniping was not considered relevant to modern warfare, but its importance was gradually realised by all the major combatants. This programme covers the development of different weapons and techniques adopted by the German, Russian, British, US and Japanese armies. Furthermore it covers the psychology of the sniper and his association with regular soildiers. The sniper was and remains to this day, a contradictory figure, respected as a skilled professional, hated as an assassin.