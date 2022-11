Not Available

In response to the fans' "I wanted to meet you," we've put together a dream project at last! We put out an ad on the official S1 website for the "We're Sending Out Nude Housekeepers" project! A naked Moe Amatsuka pays a surprise visit to 4 users who have been chosen out of 937 men who applied! "From waiting on you hand and foot to taking care of your sexual needs, I'll do anything for you!"