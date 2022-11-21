SNL: 25 Years of Music Volume 1

Not Available

Most of the featured tracks on Saturday Night Live: 25 Years, Vol. 1 are pretty great. The most notorious of all is Elvis Costello's "Radio Radio," which he performed after being warned by the network not to sing it, but it's not the only highlight here -- Paul Simon's "Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes," Sting's "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You," Jewel's "Who Will Save Your Soul," Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way," Tom Petty's "Honey Bee," the Grateful Dead's "Casey Jones," Billy Joel's "Only the Good Die Young," David Bowie's "Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)," and Randy Newman's "I Love LA" are all worth the price of admission.