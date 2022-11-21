SNL: 25 Years of Music Volume 2

Not Available

The second volume of Saturday Night Live: 25 Years is as much of as an enjoyable hodge-podge as the first. This time around, the focus is intensely on the '90s -- even veterans like the Pretenders ("I'll Stand by You"), Janet Jackson ("Any Time, Any Place"), Beastie Boys ("Sabotage"), R.E.M. ("Losing My Religion"), and Neil Young (whose contribution is "No More," from 1989, but it's from an album that set the pace for his '90s work) are represented by performances from the '90s. They're surrounded by a number of heavy hitters -- Nirvana ("Rape Me"), Oasis ("Acquiesce"), Dr. Dre ("Been There, Done That"), Green Day ("When I Come Around"), Beck ("Nobody's Fault But My Own"), Mary J. Blige ("Reminisce"), Arrested Development ("Tennessee"), Hole ("Doll Parts"), and TLC ("Creep").