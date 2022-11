Not Available

Of all the foods in the world, it was only a tiny part that achieved the honor of being called SNOP. Blue plums, bananas and coconuts - none of this was SNOP. No SNOP was all the sweet, mild, sour, sticky candy a child's heart could desire. We meet Hjalmar Bue and Hurry Harry Olatyggis and Zorro at the cinema in a Bergen 50s, still marked by rationing and shortages. This is a animisjonsfilm based on a story by Stig Holmås.