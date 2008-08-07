Snow 2: Brain Freeze

It's three days before Christmas, and Nick Snowden forgets about spending early Christmas with his wife, Sandy due to pressure at work. After a fight, Nick walks through a magical mirror and ends up with amnesia. Now it's up to Sandy to recharge his memory and save Christmas once and for all, but Nick's old nemesis Buck Seger returns and uses Santa's amnesia to his advantage.
|Ashley Williams
|Sandy Brooks
|Lynley Hall
|Hip Hop Teacher
|Beth Pattinson
|Kaitlin Mays
|Viv Leacock
|Gustavo
|Hal Williams
|Henry Mays
|Chantal Perron
|TV News Reporter
