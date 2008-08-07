2008

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 7th, 2008

Studio

Alberta Film Development Program of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, The

It's three days before Christmas, and Nick Snowden forgets about spending early Christmas with his wife, Sandy due to pressure at work. After a fight, Nick walks through a magical mirror and ends up with amnesia. Now it's up to Sandy to recharge his memory and save Christmas once and for all, but Nick's old nemesis Buck Seger returns and uses Santa's amnesia to his advantage.

Cast

Ashley WilliamsSandy Brooks
Lynley HallHip Hop Teacher
Beth PattinsonKaitlin Mays
Viv LeacockGustavo
Hal WilliamsHenry Mays
Chantal PerronTV News Reporter

View Full Cast >

Images