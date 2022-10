Not Available

Caroline Quentin narrates this heart-warming tale of a special group of baby animals born in some of the coldest and harshest places on Earth. We follow the ups and downs of impossibly cute yet plucky baby emperor penguins, snow monkeys, polar bears, arctic foxes, reindeer and otters and find out just what it takes to survive the first year of life in a world of snow and ice, with a little help from family and friends.