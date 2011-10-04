2011

Snow Beast

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 2011

Studio

Not Available

People disappear every year out in the snow--but this year, something is adding to the body count. Jim (John Schneider) and his research team study the Canadian Lynx every year. This year, he has to take his rebelling 16 year-old daughter, Emmy (Danielle Chuchran), with him. But the lynx are missing. As Jim and his team try to find why, something stalks them--a predator no prey can escape.

Cast

John SchneiderJim Harwood
Jason LondonBarry
Danielle ChuchranEmmy Harwood
Paul D. HuntRob
Kari HawkerMarci
Cory AndersonBrigham

View Full Cast >

Images