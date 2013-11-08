2013

Snow Bride

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 8th, 2013

Studio

Johnson Production Group

When a reporter encounters the eldest son of a famous political family at a mountain retreat, she winds up pretending to be his girlfriend over Christmas so he can save face with his family. Should she secretly expose newsworthy scoops about the famous family in order to save her job, or trust that she's falling in love for real? Stars Patricia Richardson and Katrina Law.

Cast

Katrina LawGreta Kaine
Patricia RichardsonMaggie Tannenhill
Susie AbromeitKlaire
Jordan BelfiBen Tannenhill
Robert Curtis BrownPeters
Bobby CampoJared Tannenhill

Images