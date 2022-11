Not Available

Sylvester Cat and Tweety Bird are snowbound in a mountain cabin, and though Tweety has lots of bird seed, Sylvester will starve unless he can cook the unsuspecting Tweety. Meanwhile, a starving mouse thinks Sylvester is edible and keeps springing on the cat, chewing the fur off his head and tail and trying to cook his various body parts. Granny returns just in time with groceries, to find she mistakenly brought back only more bird seed!