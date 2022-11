Not Available

The atmosphere around Love is always rough. The name of the main heroine is also Lubov’ (Love in Russian). This movie is a labyrinth of her inner search. What is she looking for? She is trying to find an exit from the “underground”, which she imprisoned herself into, while working on a book. But it turns out that this book has already been written by some mythological Japanese writer: a woman, who lived in the 16th century...