Snow Flukes

Not Available

“In the evening when little Kay was at home and half undressed, he crept up onto the chair by the window and peeped out of the little hole. A few snowflakes were falling, and one of these, the biggest, remained on the edge of the window box. It grew bigger and bigger, till it became the figure of a woman dressed in the finest white gauze, which, appeared to be made of millions of starry flakes. She was delicately lovely, but all ice- glittering, dazzling ice.” -Stan Brakhage from Film Biographies (quoting from the Hans Christian Anderson Story “The Snow Queen”)