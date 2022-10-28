Not Available

Snow Is on the Sea

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Malgum Pictures

On a snowy night, little Seon-mi is diagnosed with hemopoietic dysplasia. Years pass and Seon-mi, who has now become an adult, has overcome her pain and is adjusting to the adult world. Having decided to use her talent to become a perfumer, she travels to many different places to collect various scents and spices to help people with their inner pains. She meets Sang-woo at an aquarium and is strongly drawn to his scent which reminds her of her father.

Cast

Park Hae-jinLee Sang-woo
Lee Young-ahSun-mi
Song Jae-heeCoach Nam
Jeon Mu-songDoctor Jo

Images