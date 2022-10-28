Snow Is on the Sea

Not Available

On a snowy night, little Seon-mi is diagnosed with hemopoietic dysplasia. Years pass and Seon-mi, who has now become an adult, has overcome her pain and is adjusting to the adult world. Having decided to use her talent to become a perfumer, she travels to many different places to collect various scents and spices to help people with their inner pains. She meets Sang-woo at an aquarium and is strongly drawn to his scent which reminds her of her father.