Snow Maiden Against Everyone

Not Available

The main qualities of 45-year-old businessman Yevgeny Vasin are the brilliant mind, thanks to which he became rich, and the disgusting character, which turns the life of the businessman's relatives and subordinates into a real hell. On New Year's Eve, Vasin knocks down Santa Claus in a car and, instead of providing help, steals a Christmas tree and leaves. Punishment is inevitable. Santa Claus transmits Evgeny's soul into the body of his Snow Maiden. Now, in the image of his grandfather's helper, Vasin will have to deliver gifts to all those whom he has offended, humiliated or insulted, to look at himself from the outside and check whether his life and the life of his family are similar to the fairy tale that Yevgeny drew for himself.