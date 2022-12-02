SNOW MIKU LIVE! 2018

Not Available

A two-day third-dimensional live concert from Crypton Future Media and the sequel to the 2015 concert. Held at Zepp Sapporo, this concert was also accompanied by an exhibition from February 5 to February 12 as part of the 2018 Sapporo Snow Festival. It saw the official debut of the "real-time" 3D control system, R3, which allows a level of live interaction with the audience. The second day of the concert (February 10) was recorded and broadcast on Japanese satellite television channel WOWOW.