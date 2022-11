Not Available

Final Straw' is the third album from the Northern Ireland outfit Snow Patrol and their first for major label Polydor, after parting company with Scottish indie Jeepster. Mixed with the help of Garret "Jacknife" Lee, the album sees the band play their unique brand of quirky guitar driven indie pop, led by frontman, Gary Lightbody's distinctive voice. The singles 'Spitting Games' and 'Run' are also included.