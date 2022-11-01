Not Available

Snow Trail

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Three bank robbers, Eijima, Nojiri, and Takasugi, flee the police and escape into the mountains. At an inn high in the Japanese Alps, Eijima and Nojiri encounter a young woman and her father, as well as Honda, a mountaineer. The inn folk do not realize their guests are wanted criminals and the visitors are treated with great kindness. Honda volunteers to lead them over the mountains, but Eijima's paranoia endangers all of them as they make the perilous trip.

Cast

Takashi ShimuraNojiro
Setsuko Wakayama
Akitake Kôno
Yoshio KosugiTakasugi
Kokuten Kôdô
Taizô Fukami

