Not Available

Snow White Returns was a proposed sequel short to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs that would have incorporated deleted material from the film such as the famous Soup-Eating Scene and a sequence of the Dwarfs building a bed for Snow White. The unmade short is detailed on the Diamond Edition release of Snow White in a featurette narrated by Don Hahn. The Seven Dwarfs are returning home from the mine, as they receive a message from Snow White saying that she plans to make her annual visit to their cottage. The dwarfs were excited over the news, and they try to figure out what would be the best gift to give to her.