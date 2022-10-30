Not Available

Snowbeast

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Douglas Cramer Productions

In this made for TV film, an enormous and angry bigfoot creature begins to terrorize a Colorado Ski Resort during a winter carnival, by eating several skiers. At first everyone insists it is just a bear, until ski patrolman Tony Rill sees a white shadowy beastly shape disappearing into the woods. Although Tony's grandmother Mrs. Carrie Rill, who owns the Ski Resort and the town sheriff, Sheriff Paraday disagree, it soon becomes clear when the creature finally attacks the town.

Cast

Sylvia SidneyMrs. Carrie Rill
Yvette MimieuxEllen Seberg
Robert LoganTony Rill
Clint WalkerSheriff Paraday
Thomas BabsonBuster
Annie McEnroeHeidi

View Full Cast >

Images