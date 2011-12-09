2011

Snowmageddon

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

December 9th, 2011

Snow Globe Productions

A seemingly-harmless snow globe unleashes a devastating winter storm on a peaceful mountainside community, prompting one family on a race to save their town from certain destruction. As night falls on Christmas Eve, the Miller family finds a gift-wrapped snow globe just outside their door. Inside is an exact replica of their town - right down to the smallest detail. But this isn't your typical holiday decoration, because every time it's shaken, a blank of snow a blizzard blasts through town. Later, when the buttons on the globe plunge the town into total chaos, the Miller's must find a way to stop the destruction once and for all.

David CubittJohn Miller
Carolyn AdairNurse
Michael HoganFred Baker
Laura HarrisBeth Miller
Dylan MatzkeRudy Miller
Magda ApanowiczStephanie Miller

