Snowboard movie Snowporning The "10th" was produced by online magazine Freeride.cz and LIP Production, filmed in Europe and the U.S. during the winter season 2009/2010 in a documentary-action style focusing on Czech snowboard scene. Itʼs a continuation of last year Snowporning film, which had over its small ambitions and ultra-low budget a great success not only during the premiere tour, but also streaming on the Internet. Thanks to this success, we decided to film another movie. Snowporning The "10th" Movie is also, as the name suggests, a part of the celebrations of the tenth birthday of Freeride.cz online magazine.