Opening with a nightmarish montage of an avalanche, Snowriders 2: The Journey Continues, from the master of ski films, Warren Miller, quickly transforms into an exuberant celebration of downhill glory. In Miller style, gorgeous footage of some of the world's most skillful skiers tackling the world's gnarliest slopes is combined with intelligently chosen rock music to create an entertaining mix. Miller's film crews shoot skiers in the Alps of the South Island of New Zealand, track Americans making a lengthy pilgrimage to tackle the remote and forbidding slopes of Kazakhstan, and follow a tattooed and pierced snowboarder from his apartment in Greenwich Village to Killington, Vermont.