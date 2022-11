Not Available

This live DVD was filmed in March 2004 and captures Snowy and his band The White Flames in tremendous form. The performance is full of the tasteful modern blues we have come to expect from Snowy White and the set list contains not only original material from Snowy White but also selected covers including two Peter Green songs 'I Loved Another Woman' and 'Black Magic Woman' and an incredible interpretation of the Jimi Hendrix song 'Little Wing'.