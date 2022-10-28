Snåsamannen

Not Available

He started as as poor herdsman in the Snåsa mountains, and has ended up as Norway's most famous healer through the ages. It's estimated that over 50 000 people have gotten help from the snåsa man Joralf Gjerstad. Today he tries to live a calmer life along with his wife Signe and their close family. Who exactly is this fabled man everyone speaks of? What has he experienced through the course of his life? How does he view his own psychic and healing abilities, and what thoughts does he have on the life that he's lived? Meet the human behind the snåsa man in an honest and close portrait in domestic surroundings in Snåsa.