Snsz

    Experiment in abstraction through the discovery of bodies and of the senses: six moments in a story of a meeting. The story of two (or three) bodies. Stigmas, decompression, red. Black. Several days. Several short stories. Green. Yellow. Abstract pornography. This movie is the first movie completely based on psychovisual compressions. The film is the story of the relationships between forms and the image in which they are registered. It is a story of meetings. It is a sulphurous story. This movie has something of a pornographic character. It focuses on the act itself.

