Snuf de Hond en de Jacht op de Vliegende Volckert

Not Available

Bouke tells Tom and Mirjam about the legend of "Flying Volckert" who used to harass everyone in the village in the past. Together with their dog Snuf, Tom and Mirjam decide to investigate the story. Near the swamp they encounter gamekeeper Grevendonk who's caught in a bear trap and swears it was Flying Volckert. When inexplicable things start happening in the village, the village people decide to take matters into their own hands and together with the local police they start looking in the swamp.