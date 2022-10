Not Available

Adolescent Tom lost his parents and home in the Nazi bombing of Rotterdam. The orphan is taken in on uncle Tjerp's Friesian farm. Old farmhand Bauke gets him a (German!) shepherd puppy, even grumpy Tjerp can't resist their instant bond. As Tjerp feared, the boy takes grave risks wanting to revenge his parents on the German occupation garrison. Finding Dutch RAF gunner Haaksma starts a series of dangerous adventures.