Not Available

Sven, a world renowned sleaze photographer, has a photo date with three girls from the Factory 2000 (Misty Mundae, Lily Tiger, Marie Mazur) which might be more models than he can afford. Lucky for him the models agree to be paid after the shoot. Trouble starts when Sven runs out of film and has no money for film or for the girls' model fees! Will Sven come up with the money or does he have something devilish in mind?