Snuff, Victims of Pleasure

After producing a successful underground snuff movie, were the lead actress is raped and killed, the Brazilian Miguel returns to São Paulo pretending to be the American director Michael Tracey and convinces his partner Bob Channing to cast and hire a crew to produce another movie. With attractive salaries, they hire the broken cinema technician Edson Lima and his assistant Juarez. Together, they cast the stripper and hooker Lia de Souza; the decadent and former famous actress Taty Ibanez; the aspirant actress Glória Verdi; the candidate of Miss Contest, the Miss São Paulo Maria Rosa; and an actor interned in a mental institution, Sérgio Bandeira. The group believes that they are going to secretly shoot porn, and moves to the small town of Limeira. When Bob falls in love for Lia, he tries to convince Michael to forget the snuff and avoid her death. But Michael is reluctant and does not want to give up his project. Written by Claudio Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil