Snuffet is a found footage snuff film with a psychotic twist. The victims are all puppets. Imagine a world exactly like our own except for one crucial detail... puppets are real and they coexist with humanity. Just like our world there is a seedy underbelly beneath the surface. Puppet racism, puppet hate crimes, puppet civil rights issues, and of course puppet serial killers. Human serial killers who hunt puppets to be specific. Our story follows a maniac's video diary as he hunts, mutilates, dismembers, and violates poor hapless Puppet Americans. Watch as they scream, bleed, and beg for mercy as a masked psychopath dismantles them one stitch at a time.