From the producers and singer of Easter Egg Mornin' and Lumpkin the Pumpkin comes the story of Snuffy, one of Santa's older helpers, slating for retirement, and the younger elves think he is obsolete. However, when all the other elves fall asleep after a visit from the sandman (Bobby Goldsboro), Snuffy, Gilbert the penguin and the reindeer finish the toys and save Christmas.