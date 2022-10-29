Not Available

Two contrasting childhoods in a country shaped by Buddhism. At seven, William is something of a celebrity. Since his entertaining appearances in a reality show in which children follow in Buddha’s footsteps, this likeable boy has acquired quite a fan club. Back at school, William misses his venerable monk teacher from the show. He decides to spend his school holidays learning more from him and intends to become a monk himself in the future. Things are very different for eleven-year-old Bundit who lives far away from his parents in a huge religious school. It is more of an educational camp and Bundit has a hard time coping with the strict regime. When he returns to his family in the mountains, after years away, he truly blossoms.