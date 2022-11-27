Со дна вершины

Not Available

Alexey Tsaryov is a 17-year-old school leader and a promising champion of a junior alpine ski team. Alexey has a girlfriend Lina and a friend Kostya, his rival both in sport and in love. Alexey is first in every way. He is self-confident, he does not know how to lose and does not wish to lose. But suddenly everything changes. After a tragic accident that befalls Alexey because of Kostya, their friendship has to withstand a challenge. But the moral courage, goodness and love will help endure all the ordeals and will bring everyone to their personal victories.