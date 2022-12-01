Not Available

So-eun is a high-school girl living in the countryside. She’s skinny and quite bad at basketball, but she really likes basketball. The problem is that her school doesn’t have enough players for a team, and they’re trying to dismiss the basketball team. So-eun doesn’t have anybody to share her frustration. Then one day, Yu-jin, a washed up movie actress, and Yong-sik, Yu-jin’s fan who also goes to the same school as So-eun, appear in So-eun’s life. Now, So-eun’s time starts to run quite differently from before.