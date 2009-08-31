2009

Watch the 4BI9 crew in their 2008-2009 season, as they travel around the globe in an attempt to document this year's most creative and progressive freeride skiing. Whether its Collin Collins and Witt Foster shredding neck deep powder, Tom Wallisch and Steve Stepp absolutely destroying the park skiing scene, or Henrik Harlaut closing down every single handrail in Salt Lake City, this year's film has a little something for everyone to enjoy. Once criticized for our controversial and often belligerent approach to skiing, the 4BI9 crew now sits back and reflects on the lengths we have traveled since our inception. Therefore, it is at this time that we proudly present our 3rd feature length film, SO FAR SO HOOD.