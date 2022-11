Not Available

From writer-director Al Attles III comes this down-and-dirty urban comedy that follows the madcap misadventures of two Tidey Whitey Cleaners co-workers trying to latch on to their share of the American Dream. But that's no easy task in the 'hood thanks to breakups, makeups, baby-mama drama, flimflammers, felons and foiled robberies. The cast includes Red Grant, Sadiki Fuller, Nia Willois and Rip the Playa.