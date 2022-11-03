Not Available

"So Glad I Made It" is the story of singer songwriter Roger Salloom, a 50-something former 1960s San Francisco psychedelic rocker and 1970s Nashville songwriter, who attempts to jump-start his career after a twenty year sabbatical from the music business. The film follows not only the struggles of Salloom as he tries to revive his career, but also retells the tales of near fame as he shared the stage at the legendary Fillmore West with now famous acts like Santana and Van Morrison and hung out in Nashville in a singer songwriter circle including now famous Guy Clark. It includes the poignant story of Salloom struggling as a single parent and becoming co-creator with his teenage son of the syndicated comic strip Leold. The film features the music of Roger Salloom -- America's best unknown songwriter -- plus Grammy Award winners James Cotton and The Blind Boys of Alabama.