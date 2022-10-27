So Good to See You

Not Available

Theo and Frances, an artsy downtown couple, are driving to a dinner party at their old friend Zoe's new house in a wealthy suburb of NYC. Lost and frustrated, they call Zoe's husband for directions. When the answering machine picks up, they're unknowingly recorded, making a series of unforgivable comments, criticizing their old friends and their various life choices. After an unexpectedly pleasant reunion over dinner, it quickly becomes a painful nightmare for all. A darkly comic take on the dual realities of friendship.