This documentation of a 1982 event at the A.I.R. Gallery in New York features a riveting performance by Wilke, who is nude (except for high heeled-shoes) and aiming a gun. As she stalks the performance space like Emma Peel crossed with an exotic dancer, two cameramen follow her, recording her every movement. Dissonant music and a voiceover text about art, violence, power and gender provide the aural counterpoint to her often provocative physical gestures.