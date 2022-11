Not Available

Yume, a girl that dreams of becoming an actress, meets Mirai, a student who transferred to the school from Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture after the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. All the students at the school lend their support to Mirai because all of them have had experienced the 2004 Chūetsu earthquake and understand her predicament. Over time, Mirai starts to make friends with the other students in the school and become emotionally stronger.