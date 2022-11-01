1950

So Long at the Fair

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 27th, 1950

Studio

Gainsborough Pictures

Vicky Barton and her brother, Johnny, take a trip to the 1896 Paris Exhibition. They both sleep in seperate rooms in a hotel. When the sister gets up the next morning, she finds her brother and his room had disappeared and no one will even acknowledge that he was ever there. Now Vicky must find out what exactly happened to her brother.

Cast

Dirk BogardeGeorge Hathaway
David TomlinsonJohnny Barton
Marcel PoncinNarcisse
Cathleen NesbittMadame Hervé
Honor BlackmanRhoda O'Donovan
Zena MarshallNina

Images