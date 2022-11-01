So Long at the Fair

Vicky Barton and her brother, Johnny, take a trip to the 1896 Paris Exhibition. They both sleep in seperate rooms in a hotel. When the sister gets up the next morning, she finds her brother and his room had disappeared and no one will even acknowledge that he was ever there. Now Vicky must find out what exactly happened to her brother.
|Dirk Bogarde
|George Hathaway
|David Tomlinson
|Johnny Barton
|Marcel Poncin
|Narcisse
|Cathleen Nesbitt
|Madame Hervé
|Honor Blackman
|Rhoda O'Donovan
|Zena Marshall
|Nina
View Full Cast >