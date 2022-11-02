1943

So Proudly We Hail

  • War
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 7th, 1943

Studio

Paramount

A group of U.S. Army nurses leaves San Francisco for their tour of duty in Hawaii in December 1941. The attack on Pearl Harbor changes their destination, and their lives. Sent to Bataan, in the Philippines, the nurses are led by Lt. Janet Davidson. She is faced with untested nurses who expected an easy time in Honolulu, but who quickly become battle-weary veterans dealing with daily bombardments by the Japanese, overwhelmed by the numbers of wounded, and dwindling supplies. Some of "Davey's" unit also have to deal with romantic entanglements with men they met onboard ship. When Bataan falls, the American forces flee to the offshore island of Corregidor, where they find the Japanese assault just as intense.

Cast

Paulette GoddardLt. Joan O'Doul
Veronica LakeLt. Olivia D'Arcy
George ReevesLt. John Summers
Barbara BrittonLt. Rosemary Larson
Walter AbelChaplain
Sonny TuftsKansas

Images