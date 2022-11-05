So Quiet on the Canine Front

Not Available

During anatomy class, they learn that war has broken out, so they all enlist. They're sent to Camp Poodle, then, after tearful farewells, go over there. At first, the constant shelling bothers them, but within a week, they are veterans, unfazed. Barker sort of volunteers to parachute behind enemy lines disguised as a nurse to get the enemy's troop movements. He's captured and sentenced to die, so his mates in the Airdale Army attempt a rescue. Over the top they go, into no man's land. Will they succeed?