So Right So Smart

As awareness grows about the consequences of environmental disregard, the sustainability movement is gathering momentum, and the institutions with the furthest reach and the highest stakes - corporations - are being asked by customers to take the lead. Those ahead of the curve already realize that there is a way for industry to permanently coexist with its environment, that fitting in to natural systems is smarter than trying to control them, and that sustainability is the most expansive profit frontier yet to be explored. One business striving for these ideals deserves recognition above the rest for its inspiring leadership: Interface Inc. led by Ray Anderson. What is most remarkable about all companies making this positive shift is not the change of mind - but the change of heart they experience as they realize that environmental stewardship is an ethical imperative for the future.