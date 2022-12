Not Available

How the accident happened no one could explain, but the lamp had exploded, and the girl was blind! She thought of and sent for Bob. He came. Sadly she told him what had happened, and horror-stricken, he recoiled from her. And that moment he decided to go away. When he told her he was going west, that he would soon return to her, she clung to him. He comforted her with deceit, and went out of the house, putting her out of his life.