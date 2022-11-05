So This Is College

Not Available

Biff and Eddie are the best of friends. They are college seniors; roommates at the Fraternity; and star teammates on the USC Football team. Then a flapper named Babs enters the picture. Biff considers Babs his girl, and she does like him more than Eddie, but Eddie is persistent. Everywhere they go, Eddie and Biff are competing for Babs. When Eddie stops trying, Babs decides that she wants him and this causes the friendship of Eddie and Biff to end. This rivalry even affects their ability to play football together.