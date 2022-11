Not Available

For years, mob boss Don Julio has been the target of police investigation, led by honest cop Col. Alano. Quite a number of police deep penetration agents (DPA's) have been placed into Don Julio's organization. But somehow, Don Julio manages to find and kill them. Except for one. With the suspicion that an insider from their ranks have been tipping Don Julio of the DPA's identities, Col. Alano sends in agent Nick Abeleda without the knowledge of his superiors.