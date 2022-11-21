So Very Very

Not Available

A poor aspiring filmmaker juggles between intermittent assistant director-work and distributing flyers on the street. He marries a Thai woman who moves in with him without a decent wedding. She struggles to adjust to life in Korea, learning Korean while searching for work. Unfortunately things are not so easy, and her husband’s dream of becoming a filmmaker just seems like a mirage. The man breaks his wife’s heart when he brings her recycled clothes from a female filmmaker friend or accepts a TV network friend’s request to shoot him for a program introducing the daily life of an assistant director who has no hope of breaking into the business. His wife is ashamed that their life is considered miserable and that their poor state will be broadcast on national TV, nevertheless the man takes no account of her feelings. She cannot take it anymore and declares she is returning to Thailand.