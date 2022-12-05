So... when did you figure out that you had AIDS?

Not Available

This is a found footage video where the artist, then 13 years old filmed and reenacted a tv talk show that he had seen where man afflicted with AIDS tells the grizzly details of his life. Becoming some sort of parody of the afternoon chat shows and the exploitation of people living with AIDS as a casual subject of talk on those type of shows in the early 1990,S, the film strikes by the vocabulary used by the teenagers that seem to know enough about HIV/AIDS to be able to subvert the conversation and actually make it funny.