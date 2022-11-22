So You Think You Can Dance Get Fit: Cardio Funk

Not Available

Let your favorite dancers from So You Think You Can Dance help you get fit and funky. Lauren, Travis, and Courtney make it easy to learn hip-hop, contemporary, and disco dance moves - and get that lean, sculpted dancer's body in the process. You'll burn calories like crazy as you learn each style, step-by-step, in these fat-burning cardio workouts. Plus Twitch, Katee, and Dmitry dance right along with you. Then, once you get the hang of it, they'll show you how to put all the steps together into one amazing, heart-pumping routine. Getting fit has never been this fun!